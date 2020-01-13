Engineers assessing bridge north of downtown Toronto after homeless encampment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A bridge just north of downtown Toronto remains closed Monday as it undergoes inspection by engineers after debris from a homeless encampment caught fire on the weekend, officials say.

Crews were called to Bloor and Sherbourne streets around 4:30 p.m. Sunday following reports of a fire underneath the bridge. Photos posted to social media showed thick black smoke in the area.

After the fire was put out, police said the damage to the Sherbourne Street bridge over Rosedale Valley Road was “greater than originally thought” and that the structure was closed to vehicles.

Pedestrians, however, were still being allowed to walk over the bridge.

Eric Holmes from the City of Toronto’s transportation services department told Global News Monday morning that the bridge was still closed and engineers remained at the scene.

It was unclear how long the bridge would be out of service and whether or not pedestrians would still be allowed to use it during the assessment, he said.

The location of the fire is the same place where city crews dismantled a homeless encampment last Tuesday.

