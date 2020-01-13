Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Engineers assessing bridge north of downtown Toronto after homeless encampment fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 10:45 am
Images posted to social media showed thick black smoke rising from the fire on Sunday.
Images posted to social media showed thick black smoke rising from the fire on Sunday. Twitter / @MuskokaClover

A bridge just north of downtown Toronto remains closed Monday as it undergoes inspection by engineers after debris from a homeless encampment caught fire on the weekend, officials say.

Crews were called to Bloor and Sherbourne streets around 4:30 p.m. Sunday following reports of a fire underneath the bridge. Photos posted to social media showed thick black smoke in the area.

After the fire was put out, police said the damage to the Sherbourne Street bridge over Rosedale Valley Road was “greater than originally thought” and that the structure was closed to vehicles.

READ MORE: Rosedale Valley homeless encampment catches fire days after City of Toronto dismantling

Pedestrians, however, were still being allowed to walk over the bridge.

Eric Holmes from the City of Toronto’s transportation services department told Global News Monday morning that the bridge was still closed and engineers remained at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

It was unclear how long the bridge would be out of service and whether or not pedestrians would still be allowed to use it during the assessment, he said.

The location of the fire is the same place where city crews dismantled a homeless encampment last Tuesday.

Toronto clears homeless encampment near Rosedale Valley Road
Toronto clears homeless encampment near Rosedale Valley Road

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireTorontoToronto Firedowntown torontoToronto Fire ServiceROSEDALE VALLEY ROADBloor and Sherbourne streetsHomeless Encampment FireSherbourne Street BridgeSherbourne Street Bridge Closed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.