Kane and the Blackhawks visit the Senators

Chicago Blackhawks (20-20-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-22-7, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Ottawa. He’s ninth in the NHL with 57 points, scoring 24 goals and recording 33 assists.

The Senators have gone 11-7-3 in home games. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

The Blackhawks are 9-9-3 in road games. Chicago has scored 22 power-play goals, converting on 15.4% of chances.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair leads the Senators with 21 goals, adding 11 assists and totalling 32 points. Tyler Ennis has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 24 goals and has 57 points. Dominik Kubalik has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Senators: 2-4-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (illness).

Blackhawks: Dylan Strome: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.