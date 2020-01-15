Menu

Okanagan Musicians

Live in the Okanagan: Friendship makes live music better

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 3:23 pm
Live in the Okanagan: Support local musicians with your friends

Grab your friends and head on over to these great shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Thursday, Jan. 23

LOH at The Nexus at First 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Jan. 17

The Rockaholicks at The Longhorn Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:14 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 

Steel Toad at The Kal

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Angelique Francis Quartet at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

MACE at The Red Antler

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19

The Gary Cable Project at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Jan. 17

Greg Rukus, Skidley Bones, Grotoko, Twin and Escape Goat at Vibes Bar & Grill 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Vagabond at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Gary Cable Project at the Kelowna Community Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Swamp Honey at the Kelowna Yacht Club

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

LINUS at The Blue Gator

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 

Icelandia, Windmills and Joshua Smith at the New Arts Collective 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

White Queen and Kronikill at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Black Cat Soul at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

AFMTrax at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Celtic Traditional night at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Penticton

Friday, Jan. 17

Rob n’Walker at Penticton Eagles 4281 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 

The Gary Cable Project at the Cleland Community Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Timbre Wolves at Slackwater Brewing

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

Oliver

Friday, Jan. 17

Angelique Francis at the Venables Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 

The Amigos at Pappa’s Firehall Bistro

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Osoyoos

Friday, Jan. 17

Aaron Halliday at the Osoyoos Legion 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
