Live in the Okanagan: Friendship makes live music better

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Grab your friends and head on over to these great shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Thursday, Jan. 23

LOH at The Nexus at First

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Jan. 17

The Rockaholicks at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:14 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Steel Toad at The Kal

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Angelique Francis Quartet at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

MACE at The Red Antler

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19

The Gary Cable Project at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Jan. 17

Greg Rukus, Skidley Bones, Grotoko, Twin and Escape Goat at Vibes Bar & Grill

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Vagabond at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Gary Cable Project at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Swamp Honey at the Kelowna Yacht Club

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

LINUS at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Icelandia, Windmills and Joshua Smith at the New Arts Collective

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

White Queen and Kronikill at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Black Cat Soul at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

AFMTrax at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Celtic Traditional night at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Penticton

Friday, Jan. 17

Rob n’Walker at Penticton Eagles 4281

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

The Gary Cable Project at the Cleland Community Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Timbre Wolves at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oliver

Friday, Jan. 17

Angelique Francis at the Venables Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

The Amigos at Pappa’s Firehall Bistro

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Osoyoos

Friday, Jan. 17

Aaron Halliday at the Osoyoos Legion