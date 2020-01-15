Live in the Okanagan: Friendship makes live music better

Grab your friends and head on over to these great shows.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Salmon Arm
Thursday, Jan. 23
LOH at The Nexus at First
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Vernon
Friday, Jan. 17
The Rockaholicks at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:14 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Steel Toad at The Kal
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Angelique Francis Quartet at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
MACE at The Red Antler
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19
The Gary Cable Project at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Jan. 17
Greg Rukus, Skidley Bones, Grotoko, Twin and Escape Goat at Vibes Bar & Grill
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Vagabond at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Gary Cable Project at the Kelowna Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Swamp Honey at the Kelowna Yacht Club
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
LINUS at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Icelandia, Windmills and Joshua Smith at the New Arts Collective
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
White Queen and Kronikill at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Black Cat Soul at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
AFMTrax at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Celtic Traditional night at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Penticton
Friday, Jan. 17
Rob n’Walker at Penticton Eagles 4281
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The Gary Cable Project at the Cleland Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Timbre Wolves at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Oliver
Friday, Jan. 17
Angelique Francis at the Venables Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
The Amigos at Pappa’s Firehall Bistro
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Osoyoos
Friday, Jan. 17
Aaron Halliday at the Osoyoos Legion
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
COMMENTS