Live in the Okanagan: Rev up your schedule with live music

Now that the fast-paced holiday season is behind us, it’s time to sprinkle some live music into your calendar this week.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday, Jan. 10

Nick Fast Trio at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Feet First at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Papa Dawg at The Kal

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Lent, Fraser, Wall and Lent at the Vernon Jazz Club

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Papa Dawg at The Kal

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Jan. 10

Viva Los Rollers at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Origami Army at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

LINUS at 97 Street Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Andrea Superstein and Elizabeth Shepherd at Munnin’s Post

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Zoe Marie Welch at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sam Bainbridge at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Greg Rekus, Skidley Bones and Escape Goat at Vibes Bar & Grill

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Penticton

Friday, Jan. 10

The Justin Gibbery Quintet at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Stone Poets at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rollin’ Coal Trio at Slackwater Brewing