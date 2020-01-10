Live in the Okanagan: Rev up your schedule with live music

Now that the fast-paced holiday season is behind us, it’s time to sprinkle some live music into your calendar this week.
Vernon
Friday, Jan. 10
Nick Fast Trio at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Feet First at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Papa Dawg at The Kal
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Lent, Fraser, Wall and Lent at the Vernon Jazz Club
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Papa Dawg at The Kal
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Jan. 10
Viva Los Rollers at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Origami Army at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LINUS at 97 Street Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Andrea Superstein and Elizabeth Shepherd at Munnin’s Post
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Zoe Marie Welch at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sam Bainbridge at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Greg Rekus, Skidley Bones and Escape Goat at Vibes Bar & Grill
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Penticton
Friday, Jan. 10
The Justin Gibbery Quintet at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Stone Poets at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Rollin’ Coal Trio at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
