Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Okanagan Musicians

Live in the Okanagan: Rev up your schedule with live music

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 1:40 pm
Live in the Okanagan: Ignite your week with live music

Now that the fast-paced holiday season is behind us, it’s time to sprinkle some live music into your calendar this week.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Related News

Friday, Jan. 10 

Nick Fast Trio at Match Eatery & Public House

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Feet First at The Longhorn Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Papa Dawg at The Kal 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Story continues below advertisement

Saturday, Jan. 11

Lent, Fraser, Wall and Lent at the Vernon Jazz Club 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Papa Dawg at The Kal 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

 

Kelowna

Friday, Jan. 10 

Viva Los Rollers at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Origami Army at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

LINUS at 97 Street Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Andrea Superstein and Elizabeth Shepherd at Munnin’s Post 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Zoe Marie Welch at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

Story continues below advertisement
  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sam Bainbridge at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown  

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Greg Rekus, Skidley Bones and Escape Goat at Vibes Bar & Grill

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Penticton

Friday, Jan. 10 

The Justin Gibbery Quintet at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Stone Poets at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rollin’ Coal Trio at Slackwater Brewing 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 

Live Musiclive in the okanaganMusic Listings Okanaganlive music showslocal musiciansmusic eventsLive Music EventsLive Music ListingsOkanagan Musicians
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.