Canada

Regina doctor creates app reminding parents there’s a baby in their back seat

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 12, 2020 6:26 pm
WATCH: A Regina pediatrician has created an app reminding parents and caregivers to check the back seat for kids before leaving the vehicle.

A Regina pediatrician has launched a new app to help ensure parents never forget the most important thing in their vehicle — their kids.

“If the app saves even one life, it’s worth every effort,” said James Robertson.

The story of Juan Rodriquez, whose one-year-old twins died in a hot car after he forgot them there, is what inspired Robertson to create Back Seat Safety.

READ MORE: Could legislation help save children from dying in hot cars? Some lawmakers say yes

The app works by monitoring a person’s driving activity. When parents or caregivers exit their vehicle, the app will send an alert reminding them to check their back seat.

An average of one kid dies each year in Canada after being trapped inside a hot vehicle because a parent of guardian forgot they were inside, says a 2019 study from the Hospital for Sick Children.

These incidents occurred most commonly between the months of May and September.

In the United States, the number is even higher, with an average of 38 children dying per year from similar circumstances, according to a report from KidsandCars.org.

“I think a simple application like this could save lives,” said Robertson.

READ MORE: Here’s what happens to your body when you’re left in a hot car

And while the app is designed for parents, it’s useful for those who are prone to losing their keys.

“I haven’t forgotten my gym shoes in the back seat [of my car] since the app launched,” said Adam Geiger of Narmer Technology, who developed the app, in a press release.

“It’s a simple notification but it’s surprisingly effective.”

Back Seat Safety works on all iOS and Android devices. The app is $1.39 CAD and can be found in the Apple App Store and Google Play Stores.

Officer’s body cam captures tense rescue of small child from inside a hot car
