Weather

Freezing rain coats trees with thick ice in central Ontario, power outages reported

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 10:18 pm
Updated January 11, 2020 10:26 pm
Hydro One reports outages in Shelburne, Ont. as trees, power lines covered in ice
WATCH ABOVE: Hydro One is reporting outages Saturday evening in Shelburne, Ont. after power lines and tree branches were covered with a thick coating of ice.

A storm system that has brought freezing rain in parts of central Ontario has resulted in several trees and properties being coated with a thick layer of ice, causing power outages in certain areas.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning Saturday evening in response to the storm.

“Widespread ice accretion of 10 to 20 millimetres is expected. Twenty-five millimetres of ice accretion is possible in a few locales by Sunday morning,” the weather agency said in a statement, adding snow would follow.

READ MORE: Flooding reported in parts of southern Ontario as ‘massive’ storm moves through

“Travel is not recommended. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous. Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice.”

Hydro One reported hundreds of customers in, and near, Shelburne lost power. The electrical authority attributed some of the outages to downed trees. As of 10 p.m., crews were actively working to restore hydro service.

Global News observed several trees and tree branches coated with ice down at several properties. Ice could be seen coating area street signs as well.

