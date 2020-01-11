Freezing rain coats trees with thick ice in central Ontario, power outages reported

Send this page to someone via email

A storm system that has brought freezing rain in parts of central Ontario has resulted in several trees and properties being coated with a thick layer of ice, causing power outages in certain areas.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning Saturday evening in response to the storm.

“Widespread ice accretion of 10 to 20 millimetres is expected. Twenty-five millimetres of ice accretion is possible in a few locales by Sunday morning,” the weather agency said in a statement, adding snow would follow.

“Travel is not recommended. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous. Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice.”

Hydro One reported hundreds of customers in, and near, Shelburne lost power. The electrical authority attributed some of the outages to downed trees. As of 10 p.m., crews were actively working to restore hydro service.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News observed several trees and tree branches coated with ice down at several properties. Ice could be seen coating area street signs as well.

County Road 19 north of Highway 89 in Mulmur is blocked due to numerous trees down. Almost pouring rain with temps hovering around the freezing mark #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/k9WYyAS8ml — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) January 12, 2020