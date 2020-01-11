Menu

Traffic

Part of Don Valley Parkway closed in downtown Toronto due to flooding

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 11, 2020 9:20 pm
Updated January 11, 2020 9:42 pm
Vehicles can be seen being diverted off the Don Valley Parkway.
City of Toronto

Toronto police have shut down part of the Don Valley Parkway due to flooding as a result of a major storm system.

In an update shared on Twitter, police said officers closed the southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway at the Bayview-Bloor ramp just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Overflow from the Don River has caused excess flooding,” police wrote.

READ MORE: Flooding reported in parts of southern Ontario as ‘massive’ storm moves through

As a result of the closure, southbound traffic was delayed beyond Millwood Road.

Earlier in the day, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority upgraded its flood outlook to a flood warning.

The agency said rivers, shorelines, and streams in the Greater Toronto Area “should be considered hazardous.”

GO Transit spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said buses that use the Don Valley Parkway have been diverted. She said certain routes are experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes.

Southbound traffic is delayed coming off the Don Valley Parkway after police shut down part of the highway.
John Hanley / Global News

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceWeatherToronto trafficToronto weatherDon Valley ParkwayOntario stormToronto StormToronto FloodingDVPDon Valley Parkway closedDon Valley Parkway floodingDVP flooding
