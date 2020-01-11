Part of Don Valley Parkway closed in downtown Toronto due to flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have shut down part of the Don Valley Parkway due to flooding as a result of a major storm system.

In an update shared on Twitter, police said officers closed the southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway at the Bayview-Bloor ramp just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Overflow from the Don River has caused excess flooding,” police wrote.

As a result of the closure, southbound traffic was delayed beyond Millwood Road.

Earlier in the day, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority upgraded its flood outlook to a flood warning.

The agency said rivers, shorelines, and streams in the Greater Toronto Area “should be considered hazardous.”

GO Transit spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said buses that use the Don Valley Parkway have been diverted. She said certain routes are experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes.

Further to the @TorontoPolice closure of the southbound DVP at Bayview/Bloor, here's some of the flooding that's affecting the highway at this point. This is just north of Queen Street. Picture by @johnhanleyphoto pic.twitter.com/EircMIOXqY — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) January 12, 2020

Southbound DVP now completely closed due to flooding. Cars being forced off at Bloor. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/TkdnPjJ2ye — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 12, 2020