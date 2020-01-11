Menu

Canada

Community and family pay tribute to Diane Ford, Doug Ford’s mother, at funeral in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2020 3:37 pm
'I'll always love you': Ontario premier pays tribute to mother Diane Ford
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford paid tribute to his mother on Saturday at a funeral service for Diane Ford, who died on Sunday, Jan. 5 at the age of 85, calling her the family's "guiding light."

TORONTO – A funeral for Diane Ford, the mother of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, was held in Toronto’s west end Saturday.

Diane Ford died last Sunday at 85 after a battle with cancer.

Diane’s two sons, Randy and Doug, were among the pallbearers who brought her casket into the funeral during a rainy Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Premier Doug Ford pays tribute to mother Diane Ford after she dies from cancer

Premier Doug Ford described his mother as a matriarch who guided the family through principles of giving back to the community.

Diane Ford’s family home in the Etobicoke area of Toronto became a well-known gathering place for family and political events throughout the years.

Former premier Mike Harris was among the people who spoke of her legacy at the ceremony.

Premier Doug Ford shares fond memories of his late mother, Diane Ford, with Global News
Premier Doug Ford shares fond memories of his late mother, Diane Ford, with Global News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
