‘Full and complete’ investigation must be conducted into Iran plane crash, Trudeau says

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that Iran‘s admission that its military was responsible for shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft killing all 176 on board was “an important step,” but the country must take full responsibility and allow for a fulsome investigation to take place.

Speaking to reporters Saturday afternoon, Trudeau said he had spoken with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and expressed that it was an “extremely serious matter.”

“Canada and the world still have many questions,” he said. “Questions that must be answered.”

Trudeau said he expressed to Rouhani that a “full and complete” investigation must be conducted, and that it is “absolutely necessary” that Canada be a participant.

Trudeau said that he expects “full cooperation” from Iran, adding that three visas have been granted for members of Canada’s rapid deployment team headed to Tehran.

According to Trudeau, the officials are expected to arrive in Iran at 4 p.m. to “establish a presence on the ground.”

During the call, Trudeau said he also condemned the Iranian strikes on two military bases in Iraq, saying they jeopardized the lives of Canadian forces.

Trudeau said he called for the de-escalation to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Within Canada, Trudeau said an “emergency task force” convened earlier today, with consular officials dispatched across the country.

He said the Canadian government’s focus remains on providing “accountability, transparency and justice” for the families and loved ones of the victims.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran admitted that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard, including 57 Canadians, after repeatedly denying it was responsible.

In a statement, Iran’s military blamed “human error” for the incident.

Iran’s statement says the country’s military had to stay on high alert due to “unprecedented threats” from the U.S., which had ordered a strike that killed top-ranking Iranian military officer, Gen. Qassam Soleimani, on Jan. 3.

According to the statement, the airliner was approaching a “sensitive military base” belonging to the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps after takeoff.

However, in a statement posted by the Tasnim news agency on Saturday, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said the plane had not veered off its normal course.

“Until now no flight deviation of the airplane which had the accident has been proven,” the statement said.

The aircraft went down just a few kilometres from the airport in Tehran, hours after Iran launched a number of missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces.

In a tweet Rouhani said that the country “deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. https://t.co/4dkePxupzm — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

“Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake,.” he said.

Rouhani, during the telephone conversation with Trudeau, promised further investigation into the downing of an Ukrainian passenger plane, state news agency IRNA reported.

“Iran welcomes any international cooperation in the framework of international regulations to shed more light on the incident,” Rouhani said, promising further investigation into the crash that Tehran said was caused by its air defences.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a tweet Saturday afternoon that he too had spoken with Rouhani, and said Iran’s acknowledgement that the plane was shot down was a

“step in the right direction.”

“I insist on immediately completing identification of the bodies & their return to Ukraine,” the tweet reads. “The perpetrators must be held accountable.. We look forward to further legal & technical cooperation.”

In a televised address on Saturday, Zelenskiy said he had agreed with Rouhani on the beginning of joint work on decoding the black boxes of the plane.

He also urged the coutnry’s international partners to be united and persistent until the investigation was complete.

Sixty-three Canadians were originally thought to be on the plane, as cited by Ukrainian authorities, but Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne lowered that number to 57 on Friday evening after Canadian officials considered additional information.

On Friday, the Canadian government announced it would be leading the International Co-ordination and Response Group — an international task force — to put pressure on Iran to investigate the crash.

The task force includes Urkraine, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Afghanistan — each of which lost citizens in the incident.

Iran and Germany did not join the task force despite losing citizens in the crash.

In a statement released earlier Saturday morning, Trudeau said the Canadian government remains focused on providing “closure, accountability, transparency and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims.”

“This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together,” the statement reads. “We will continue working with our partners around the world to ensure a complete and thorough investigation, and the Canadian government expects full cooperation from Iranian authorities.”

-With files from Eric Stober, Reuters and The Canadian Press