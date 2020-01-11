New Brunswick RCMP arrest three in connection with series of thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing charges after New Brunswick RCMP executed search warrants throughout the province and recovered multiple items they allege are stolen goods.

Police say that they seized the items after executing multiple search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into a rash of break-ins and thefts.

The investigation began in December 2019.

Police say that on Jan. 10, 2020, RCMP officers along with members of the Woodstock Police Force executed three warrants at separate locations.

The first was executed at a residence on Route 585 in Grafton, N.B., where they arrested a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Grafton.

The pair were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The other warrants were executed at residences on Newbridge Road in Newbridge, N.B., and Station Road in Debec, N.B.

In Debec, a 30-year-old man from Grafton was arrested and remanded into custody on two unrelated warrants.

He’s scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on Jan. 13, 2020, and is expected to face several charges related to the investigation.

During the searches, police seized firearms, tools, audio equipment, an ATV and a pickup truck, along with numerous other items and vehicle parts.

If you have been the victim of a recent break-in or theft in the Woodstock area and believe any of the recovered items are yours, you are asked to contact RCMP at 506-325-3000.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.