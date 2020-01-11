Winnipeg plays Nashville, looks to stop home losing streak

Send this page to someone via email

Nashville Predators (20-16-7, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-17-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Nashville looking to break its five-game home skid.

The Jets are 15-8-3 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages just 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the league. Dmitry Kulikov leads the team averaging 0.4.

The Predators are 12-9-4 in Western Conference play. Nashville averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Austin Watson leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 19, Winnipeg won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 29 assists and has recorded 51 points this season. Kyle Connor has collected 13 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 15 goals and has 31 points. Roman Josi has totalled 12 assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Predators: Dante Fabbro: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.