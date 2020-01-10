Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP need help finding missing 19-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

The Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Leslie Agnes Maple.

Maple was last seen by her family on the Standing Buffalo First Nation on Dec. 3, 2019, and last communicated by text message on Jan. 4.

RCMP received a request to help locate Maple on Jan. 7.

According to police, that conversation indicated that she is in Regina, and police believe she is still likely within the city limits.

Inquires from both the Regina police and RCMP have been unsuccessful in locating Maple.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking for members of the public to contact their local police if they have any information on her whereabouts.

Story continues below advertisement