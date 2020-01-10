Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP need help finding missing 19-year-old woman

By Staff Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 5:31 pm
Leslie Agnes Maple, 19, was last seen on the Standing Buffalo First Nation on Dec. 3. Police believe the 19-year-old is in Regina. .
Leslie Agnes Maple, 19, was last seen on the Standing Buffalo First Nation on Dec. 3. Police believe the 19-year-old is in Regina. .

The Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Leslie Agnes Maple.

Maple was last seen by her family on the Standing Buffalo First Nation on Dec. 3, 2019, and last communicated by text message on Jan. 4.

RCMP received a request to help locate Maple on Jan. 7.

According to police, that conversation indicated that she is in Regina, and police believe she is still likely within the city limits.

Inquires from both the Regina police and RCMP have been unsuccessful in locating Maple.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking for members of the public to contact their local police if they have any information on her whereabouts.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing personStanding Buffalo First NationFort Qu'Appelle RCMPSask Missing PersonLeslie Agnes Maple
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.