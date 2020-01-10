Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Alberta drivers are facing high insurance costs, according to new numbers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2020 5:09 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 5:11 pm
Drivers on Deerfoot Trail on Monday, Feb. 25. .
Drivers on Deerfoot Trail on Monday, Feb. 25. . Dani Lantela/Global News

New numbers confirm that many Alberta drivers are getting hit with hikes, and even some sharp spikes, in their auto insurance.

The Automobile Insurance Rate Board says that 27 insurers operating in Alberta were granted rate hikes in recent months, ranging from less than one per cent to almost 30 per cent for basic coverage on private passenger vehicles.

Related News

READ MORE: Alberta government won’t keep cap on auto insurance rate increases

The board says the rate changes reflect the average hike for each particular insurer and that individual premiums can still vary.

Last fall the United Conservative government lifted a five per cent rate cap on automobile insurance, and the board says in the months that followed 92 per cent of firms that insure private passenger vehicles asked the board for a rate hike.

READ MORE: 6 ways to cut your auto insurance rate

Story continues below advertisement

The cap was put in place by the previous NDP government two years earlier to address spiralling costs in auto insurance.

The insurance industry says sharply rising payouts in recent years have put it in a financial squeeze, and those problems were worsened when the rate cap came in.

Alberta auto insurance cards going digital
Alberta auto insurance cards going digital
© 2020 The Canadian Press
UCPUnited Conservative PartyAlberta insuranceAlberta insurance capAlberta insurance rate increaseAlberta insurance rate increase reportAlberta insurance reportInsurance cap
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.