‘Potential for localized flooding’ this weekend: Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 4:32 pm
The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority has issued a statement for a flood outlook this weekend, saying there's potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas but that no major flooding is anticipated at this time.
The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority has issued a statement for a flood outlook this weekend, saying there’s potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas, but notes that no major flooding is anticipated at this time.

The local conservation authority says temperatures are forecast to reach six degrees Celsius on Friday, with daily highs expected to remain near or above freezing throughout the weekend.

READ MORE: ‘Possibility for flooding’ this weekend: Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority

Rainfall amounts are expected to be about five to 10 millimetres on Friday and 45 to 70 millimetres on Saturday before tapering off on Sunday.

Precipitation is also expected to start as rain Friday before transitioning to freezing rain and/or ice pellets on Saturday, according to the conservation authority.

“The forecast warmer temperatures will cause the melting of snowpack resulting in an increase in water levels throughout the watershed,” the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority says.

“The forecast significant rainfall over three days will also contribute to [an] increase in water levels.”

READ MORE: How Barrie, surrounding communities are preparing for this weekend’s storm

Stream banks are predicted to be slippery and unstable, creating hazardous conditions around rivers and streams since water temperatures are extremely cold. If a person falls into the cold water, there’s a high risk for life-threatening injury, the conservation authority adds.

“The public, and especially children, are advised to stay away from all waterbodies,” the conservation authority says.

The flood outlook statement will be in effect until 3 p.m. Monday.

