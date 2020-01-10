FC Edmonton forward Daryl Fordyce signs with Winnipeg’s Valour FC

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Valour FC added some experience to its attack Friday by signing former FC Edmonton forward Daryl Fordyce.

The 33-year-old joins the Canadian Premier League side after playing the 2019 season with Ireland’s Sligo Rovers.

“Daryl brings a wealth of experience of playing in North America. He will add leadership and a proven attacking quality,” Valour FC coach and GM Rob Gale said in a statement. “Despite offers from Europe, Daryl showed a great desire to return to Canada and we are delighted he has agreed to join Valour.”

Fordyce started with England’s Portsmouth, making the senior squad in 2005 before being loaned out to AFC Bournemouth the next year. After returning to Portsmouth, he signed with Glentoran in 2007 and made more than 250 appearances for the Northern Ireland side before moving to Linfield in 2011.

He moved to Canada in 2013, spending three seasons with FC Edmonton. He joined USL side FC Cincinnati for a brief stint before returning to Edmonton.

Fordyce has represented Northern Ireland at the under-19 and under-21 levels.

