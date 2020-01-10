Menu

Canada

1 dead, 1 in hospital with serious burns after overnight fire in Ottawa

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 12:23 pm
Ottawa firefighters were called to an apartment building early Friday morning. One person was killed and another was seriously burned as a result of the blaze.
Ottawa firefighters were called to an apartment building early Friday morning. One person was killed and another was seriously burned as a result of the blaze. Scott Stillborn / Twitter

One person has died and another is in hospital with serious burns after a fire broke out in the early hours of Friday morning west of downtown Ottawa.

Firefighters and paramedics were alerted of the fire by an alarm system at an apartment building on Zephyr Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

Following that call, Ottawa firefighters received multiple 911 calls from inside the building reporting heavy smoke.

Story continues below advertisement

After the fire was deemed under control, by about 3:20 a.m., firefighters found one victim with no vital signs inside the building. Ottawa paramedics say the unidentified person was pronounced dead on scene.

Another victim, a 63-year-old man, was transported to hospital with serious second-degree burns affecting 20 per cent of his head, neck and chest. Ottawa paramedics say the man’s upper airway was also burned.

Paramedics also assessed and released two neighbours, estimated to be in their mid-40s, on scene.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown and Ottawa Fire Services have no estimated cost for damages.

A fire investigator will remain at the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

