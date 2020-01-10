1 dead, 1 in hospital with serious burns after overnight fire in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died and another is in hospital with serious burns after a fire broke out in the early hours of Friday morning west of downtown Ottawa.

Firefighters and paramedics were alerted of the fire by an alarm system at an apartment building on Zephyr Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

Following that call, Ottawa firefighters received multiple 911 calls from inside the building reporting heavy smoke.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 372 Zephyr Avenue. The fire was confined to one apartment and is now under control. One occupant is deceased and one occupant has been transported by @OttawaParamedic . OFS Fire Investigator on route. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/aCPrC5lZ8v — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

After the fire was deemed under control, by about 3:20 a.m., firefighters found one victim with no vital signs inside the building. Ottawa paramedics say the unidentified person was pronounced dead on scene.

Another victim, a 63-year-old man, was transported to hospital with serious second-degree burns affecting 20 per cent of his head, neck and chest. Ottawa paramedics say the man’s upper airway was also burned.

READ MORE: Firefighters rescue dog from icy Ottawa River

Paramedics also assessed and released two neighbours, estimated to be in their mid-40s, on scene.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown and Ottawa Fire Services have no estimated cost for damages.

A fire investigator will remain at the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

1:04 Calgary home charred from Saturday house fire Calgary home charred from Saturday house fire