Canada

Blaze at south Ottawa townhome displaces 2 residents; police, fire investigating

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 6:31 pm
Ottawa Fire Services said two residents have been temporarily displaced from their town home in the city's south end after a fire in the dining room ripped through the ceiling.
Ottawa Fire Services said two residents have been temporarily displaced from their town home in the city's south end after a fire in the dining room ripped through the ceiling. Scott Stilborn / Twitter

Two residents of a townhome in south Ottawa have been temporarily displaced, after a fire in their dining room ripped through the ceiling Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the complex off Albion Road, south of Hunt Club Road, shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday by a resident who reported dark smoke coming from the windows of their townhouse, according to a statement from Ottawa Fire Services.

No one was inside the residence at the time and firefighters got the blaze under control just before 2:15 p.m., the fire department said.

Both fire and police investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze, according to the statement.

