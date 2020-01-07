Blaze at south Ottawa townhome displaces 2 residents; police, fire investigating

Two residents of a townhome in south Ottawa have been temporarily displaced, after a fire in their dining room ripped through the ceiling Tuesday afternoon.
First responders were called to the complex off Albion Road, south of Hunt Club Road, shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday by a resident who reported dark smoke coming from the windows of their townhouse, according to a statement from Ottawa Fire Services.
No one was inside the residence at the time and firefighters got the blaze under control just before 2:15 p.m., the fire department said.
Both fire and police investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze, according to the statement.
COMMENTS