Flood warning issued as massive storm brings heavy rain to Greater Toronto Area

Send this page to someone via email

A soaking weekend is anticipated across the Greater Toronto Area as Environment Canada warns of heavy rain and strong winds across Southern Ontario.

The weather agency said a light drizzle beginning Friday morning is expected to gain strength heading into Saturday and taper off throughout Sunday.

Total rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm with wind gusts up to 90 km/h are possible. Areas farther from Lake Ontario are expected to see freezing rain that may last for several hours.

“Confidence is increasing on a major ice storm for locations north and west of the GTA and other parts of Ontario,” said Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell. “I don’t think downtown Toronto will see much, if any, freezing rain.”

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a flood warning and advised people to steer clear of all shorelines, rivers and streams.

Story continues below advertisement

“All rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions, especially behind bridges and culverts where ice jams are present,” reads the TRCA warning. “The combination of slippery and unstable banks could create hazardous conditions.”

The storm is expected to have an impact on road conditions and travel plans.

1:03 Time lapse: Watch moment snow storm hits Toronto Time lapse: Watch moment snow storm hits Toronto