Crime

Drive-by shooting in Roseau Rapids leads to one arrest

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 6:54 pm
Manitoba First Nations Police Service.
Manitoba First Nations Police Service. Facebook

A 39-year-old man is facing charges after a house was shot at in the community of Roseau Rapids, Man., northeast of Roseau River First Nations, which is about an hour south of Winnipeg.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service says its officers responded to the home around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The caller said a grey SUV drove into his driveway and fired 2 rifle rounds into his home.

He reported three people in the house at the time, but said no one was hurt.

MFNPS officers located a suspect vehicle at a home nearby and set up a roadblock with assistance from the Morris RCMP and Altona Police Dept.

A man and woman got into the vehicle and were beginning to leave the area when officers ordered them to stop and surrender.

Police say the male suspect initially resisted arrest, but officers were able to subdue him and seized a high-powered rifle and ammunition.

Conrad James Nelson, of Roseau Rapids, faces a list of charges including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to surrender.

The female was arrested and released without charges.

