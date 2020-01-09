Menu

Sports

Calgary Flames, Rasmus Andersson agree to 6-year contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2020 5:04 pm
WATCH: Calgary Flames coverage.

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Rasmus Andersson to a six-year contract extension.

The 23-year-old from Malmo, Sweden and the NHL club agreed to a deal averaging US$4.55 million annually.

Andersson has three goals, nine assists and 33 penalty minutes in 44 games for Calgary this season.

He’s in his second full year with the Flames.

The six-foot-one, 214-pound defender compiled 12 goals, 49 assists in 110 games over his first two pro seasons with Calgary’s AHL affiliate in Stockton, Calif.

Andersson appeared in the 2018 AHL all-star game.

Calgary selected him 53rd overall in the second round of the 2015 entry draft.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
