New details emerge on alleged Laval stabbing that killed 15-year-old

A 16-year-old accused of second-degree murder in the death of a teen in a Laval park on New Year’s Day will remain behind bars until at least early February.

He waived his right to a timely bail hearing, as lawyers await key evidence to emerge.

The accused looked down at the floor during his brief appearance in Laval Youth Court on Thursday. The courtroom was packed with friends and family of both the 15-year-old victim and the accused, who will now remain detained for at least another month.

The teen pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, a count of assault with a weapon and a count of possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes on Friday. He cannot be named because he is a minor.

“The delay is due to the fact we do not have all the evidence right now in our possession and both lawyers need to take knowledge of that evidence so that’s why we postponed the case,” said Laval Youth Court crown prosecutor Marie-Ève Vautier.

As the investigation into how a friendship allegedly ended in murder continues, defense lawyer Normand Haché says the Laval Police Department has put together a big team to interrogate everyone involved. Investigators are working to figure out what happened at Marc-Aurele Fortin Park around 8 p.m. New Year’s Day, and what lead to the fateful meeting. According to Haché, five young people allegedly made plans to meet the victim at the park that night.

“Five young people have concluded they would meet with my client in a park that night, when there’s no camera and somehow there was more than one weapon on-site,” Haché said.

“At least four of those five people have taken part in a fight. We will have the complete story very soon hopefully and from there see what kind of defense we can do,” he said. Haché said he believes one of the five tried to stop the fight.

Haché explained that the victim and the accused were good friends, but that their relationship had deteriorated in recent months.

“Here we have best friends, one of them is gone. Even for other people involved, it’s hard to understand how this would happen. It’s very difficult for them to accept. It’s a bad dream,” he said.

The lawyer for the accused said he wonders what the fatal blow was, saying the victim’s body was apparently covered in wounds and that analysis is ongoing.

Haché also believes videos and photos from that night are circulating at a local high school and could become a key part of the evidence if investigators are able to get their hands on them.

“We have heard possibly there is a video of the event and there could be some screenshots of discussions on Snapchat and other networks,” he said. Haché asked anyone with access to videos or screenshots of the event to turn them in.

Haché claimed minors accused of second-degree murder have been released on bail before, and that the accused is sad, and traumatized. He said no matter the outcome of the case there are no winners.

The court also ordered no media be allowed to publish the name of the victim.