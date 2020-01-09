Regina police misidentify trafficking suspect after being given false information

Send this page to someone via email

A woman named in a press release circulated by the Regina Police Service on Wednesday is not a suspect in their drug investigation, officials said Thursday.

A 25-year-old woman was falsely accused by Regina police of trafficking meth following a vehicle stop on Jan. 7 near Fourth Avenue and Albert Street. Four people in the vehicle were arrested, one of whom was Sara Ann Moisiuk, a 32-year-old Regina resident.

“At the time of the arrest and in the subsequent court appearance, the 32-year-old female identified herself to police with a false identification, using the name of a 25-year-old Regina female who had no involvement in this incident,” the police service said in a statement.

Moisiuk has since been charged with obstructing a police officer in addition to trafficking meth.

Story continues below advertisement

Regina police said they recognize this is a serious concern and that they have a responsibility to make an apology to the woman misidentified. Police have since reached out.

The superintendent in charge of the community service division, the deputy chief, the executive officer – who receives public complaints – and the RPS’s access and privacy office have been notified of the error. As has the Office of the Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner said police.

Traffic stop leads to meth, fentanyl seizure

Three others have been charged following Tuesday’s traffic stop.

Daryl Barry Main, 53, Jeremy Martin John Hill, 41 and Jordan Joseph Lylyk, 25, all of Regina, have been charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking.

Main is also charged with failure to comply with a probation order, while Lylyk faces charges for failing to comply with a probation order and possession of fentanyl.

4:27 Meth users need a new, more effective treatment model: Sask. addictions counsellor Meth users need a new, more effective treatment model: Sask. addictions counsellor