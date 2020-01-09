Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police misidentify trafficking suspect after being given false information

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 1:22 pm
The Regina Police Service falsely identified a suspect after being given wrong information by the suspect.
The Regina Police Service falsely identified a suspect after being given wrong information by the suspect. File Photo / Global News

A woman named in a press release circulated by the Regina Police Service on Wednesday is not a suspect in their drug investigation, officials said Thursday.

A 25-year-old woman was falsely accused by Regina police of trafficking meth following a vehicle stop on Jan. 7 near Fourth Avenue and Albert Street. Four people in the vehicle were arrested, one of whom was Sara Ann Moisiuk, a 32-year-old Regina resident.

READ MORE: Victim of Regina’s first homicide of 2020 identified

“At the time of the arrest and in the subsequent court appearance, the 32-year-old female identified herself to police with a false identification, using the name of a 25-year-old Regina female who had no involvement in this incident,” the police service said in a statement.

Moisiuk has since been charged with obstructing a police officer in addition to trafficking meth.

Story continues below advertisement

Regina police said they recognize this is a serious concern and that they have a responsibility to make an apology to the woman misidentified. Police have since reached out.

The superintendent in charge of the community service division, the deputy chief, the executive officer – who receives public complaints – and the RPS’s access and privacy office have been notified of the error. As has the Office of the Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner said police.

READ MORE: Regina police to hire in-house psychologist for officers’ mental health

Traffic stop leads to meth, fentanyl seizure

Three others have been charged following Tuesday’s traffic stop.

Daryl Barry Main, 53, Jeremy Martin John Hill, 41 and Jordan Joseph Lylyk, 25, all of Regina, have been charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking.

Main is also charged with failure to comply with a probation order, while Lylyk faces charges for failing to comply with a probation order and possession of fentanyl.

Meth users need a new, more effective treatment model: Sask. addictions counsellor
Meth users need a new, more effective treatment model: Sask. addictions counsellor
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceDrugsRegina Police ServiceReginaMethRPStraffickingDaryl Barry MainJordan Joseph Lylykmisidentify suspectSara Ann Moisiuk
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.