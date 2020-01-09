Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana’s niece, 29, engaged to Michael Lewis, 60

By Aynslee Darmon ETCanada.com
Posted January 9, 2020 11:56 am
Kitty Spencer attends Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.
Kitty Spencer attends Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Sam Tabone/WireImage

Lady Kitty Spencer is heading down the aisle.

The model, 29, who is the late Princess Diana’s niece, is engaged to her much older boyfriend, Michael Lewis, 60. The pair have been together for over a year.

According to the Daily Mail, Lewis popped the question right before the Christmas holidays.

READ MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer is the dream dinner party guest for Town & Country

Last summer, the couple made their romance public when they took a trip to the Hamptons together.

Story continues below advertisement

Lewis, who is five years older than Spencer’s father, Earl Charles Spencer, is a South African-born English businessman. He currently serves as chairman for the South African retailer Foschini.

Spencer isn’t the only royal-connected family member to get engaged in the past few months, Kate Middleton’s younger brother James recently announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet.

READ MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer steps out with 60-year-old millionaire boyfriend

© 2020 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ET Canadakitty spencerlady kitty spencerlady kitty spencer agelady kitty spencer engagedlady kitty spencer fiancelady kitty spencer michael lewismichael lewis age
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.