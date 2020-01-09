Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana’s niece, 29, engaged to Michael Lewis, 60

Send this page to someone via email

Lady Kitty Spencer is heading down the aisle.

The model, 29, who is the late Princess Diana’s niece, is engaged to her much older boyfriend, Michael Lewis, 60. The pair have been together for over a year.

According to the Daily Mail, Lewis popped the question right before the Christmas holidays.

READ MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer is the dream dinner party guest for Town & Country

Last summer, the couple made their romance public when they took a trip to the Hamptons together.

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer, 28, and 60-year-old £80m fashion tycoon go public with their romance as she puts her arm around him during stroll in New York pic.twitter.com/Peplk6ytCI — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 15, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Lewis, who is five years older than Spencer’s father, Earl Charles Spencer, is a South African-born English businessman. He currently serves as chairman for the South African retailer Foschini.

Spencer isn’t the only royal-connected family member to get engaged in the past few months, Kate Middleton’s younger brother James recently announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet.

READ MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer steps out with 60-year-old millionaire boyfriend