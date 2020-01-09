New Brunswick examining environmental impact of Minto tire fire

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government continues to assess the environmental impact of a fire at the TRACC Tire facility in Minto, N.B.

The fire broke out early on the morning of Dec. 1, 2019, with initial firefighting efforts involving up to 21 different fire departments from around the province.

At its height, the blaze created a plume of smoke visible from Fredericton — about 50 kilometres away.

It was finally smothered after crews finished dumping sand on the burning tires on Dec. 27.

Now, the province is looking at what it will need to do in the future.

“I think our biggest concern is how long it’s going to take to really mitigate this and what our next steps are,” said Environment Minister Jeff Carr.

A “do not consume” water advisory for residents of the Minto industrial park, including the W.G. Bishop Nursing Home and Queens North Community Health Centre, remains in place.

That’s forced residents to purchase their water from grocery stores in the region.

Curtis Richardson, a spokesperson for TRACC Tire, said environmental concerns remain the company’s top priority.

“The goal was to keep the environment clean by recycling so that’s been our No. 1 goal, ensuring that we take care of this,” he said.

To mitigate the damage, TRACC Tire has hired an environmental engineering firm that is collaborating with another consultant hired by the Department of Environment and Local Government.

They have begun the task of collecting water and treating it at the site.

“The government of New Brunswick will be there with them until the very end,” said Carr.

“We want to make sure and work with the company as well to help them get on their way and continue operating.” Tweet This

Locals say they need TRACC Tire to stay open.

The company employs 50 people and is one of the largest employers in the village.

Richardson says there have been no layoffs, and since they were able to salvage most of their equipment, operations will continue at the company’s property across the street from where the fire occurred.

“We have no intention of closing. We’ve been here for 23 years,” he said.

“All talks are surrounding us getting back up and operating to our full capacity as soon as possible, and we’re ready to do that.”