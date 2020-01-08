B.C.’s police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-involved shooting near Salmon Arm

Send this page to someone via email

The police watchdog is investigating after a man died in a police-involved shooting Tuesday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a mischief complaint at a home in Tappen, B.C.

According to police, the complainant said somebody had severely damaged their property.

Police said they responded and found a male suspect at a neighbouring residence, where an attempted arrest was called off due to high risk.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified for safety reasons, told Global News he could hear police on the microphone outside the house for a couple of hours.

RCMP said they had set up a containment perimeter and received a search warrant for the home.

The neighbour said he witnessed a flash grenade going off and said it sounded like the cops were using heavy machinery to get into the house.

He also described hearing a house alarm going off, dogs barking, four shots fired and then screaming. He said he then heard more shots fired, followed by silence.

“Officers deployed a chemical agent in an attempt to make the man leave the residence,” RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts said in a news release. “The man did leave and attempted to flee the area.

“In the resulting interaction between a police officer and the man, he was shot.”

RCMP said the man died. No one else was injured during the incident, according to police.

Police said they will not comment further.

The Independent Investigations Office has deployed investigators to the scene.