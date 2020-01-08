Menu

World

No casualties after 2 rockets fall inside Baghdad’s Green Zone: Iraqi military

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 8, 2020 5:30 pm
Trump says U.S. to immediately impose ‘punishing’ economic sanctions on Iran
WATCH ABOVE: Trump says U.S. to immediately impose ‘punishing’ economic sanctions on Iran

Two rockets fell on Wednesday inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said.

Sirens were sounding inside the Green Zone. Police sources told Reuters at least one of the rockets fell 100 metres (yards) from the U.S. Embassy.

READ MORE: Reality check: Trump distorts facts on Iran payout, Islamic State’s continuing threat

“Two Katyusha rockets fall inside the Green Zone without causing casualties. Details to follow,” the military said.

Two loud blasts followed by sirens had been heard in Baghdad, Reuters witnesses said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Iran launched missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq overnight in retaliation for the killing by the United States last week of Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, raising concern about a wider war in the Middle East.

Story continues below advertisement
Still many unanswered questions regarding U.S.-Iran crisis: Schumer
© 2020 Reuters
