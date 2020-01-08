Man arrested in connection with 2 Peterborough convenience store armed robberies: police

An arrest has been made in connection with two recent convenience store robberies in Peterborough.
Peterborough police say the first incident occurred around 5:35 a.m. on Christmas morning, when a man entered a Hunter Street East convenience store and allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money from a cashier.
Police say the man jumped over the counter to access the cash register, took some cash and fled the store.
The second incident occurred on Jan. 4 around 4 a.m. when a man allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money from an employee at a Clonsilla Avenue store.
The suspect allegedly stole several packs of cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash from the register. A call was made to 911 and officers attended the location.
Through the investigation, a suspect was identified.
On Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. members of the service’s street crime unit located the suspect riding a bicycle in the area of Aylmer and Townsend streets.
Perry Shayne Ring, 35, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon. From two outstanding warrants, he was additionally charged with failure to appear in court and theft under $5,000.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.
