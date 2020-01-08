Man arrested in connection with 2 Peterborough convenience store armed robberies: police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in connection with two recent convenience store robberies in Peterborough.

Peterborough police say the first incident occurred around 5:35 a.m. on Christmas morning, when a man entered a Hunter Street East convenience store and allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money from a cashier.

Police say the man jumped over the counter to access the cash register, took some cash and fled the store.

READ MORE: Peterborough men charged after allegedly stealing from church parishioners during service

The second incident occurred on Jan. 4 around 4 a.m. when a man allegedly brandished a knife and demanded money from an employee at a Clonsilla Avenue store.

The suspect allegedly stole several packs of cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash from the register. A call was made to 911 and officers attended the location.

Story continues below advertisement

Through the investigation, a suspect was identified.

READ MORE: 2 charged in connection with reported armed robbery at Peterborough convenience store

On Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. members of the service’s street crime unit located the suspect riding a bicycle in the area of Aylmer and Townsend streets.

Perry Shayne Ring, 35, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon. From two outstanding warrants, he was additionally charged with failure to appear in court and theft under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

1:43 First Peterborough Police Services Board meeting of 2020 First Peterborough Police Services Board meeting of 2020