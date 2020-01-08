Kingston man charged after OPP seize construction equipment worth $600K

Lennox and Addington OPP have arrested a Kingston man following a large seizure of stolen construction equipment.
OPP say they were made aware of the equipment on Jan. 2 when someone called in saying they found a stolen vehicle in Newburgh, a small village in Stone Mills Township.
Following an investigation, OPP executed a search warrant at a commercial property on County Road 4 in Camden East, a hamlet in Stone Mills Township, where they found over $600,000 worth of construction equipment.
Kyle Spinney, a 32-year-old Kingston man, is facing six counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.
OPP would not release any more information about the incident, saying the investigation was ongoing.
They ask anyone with information to contact Lennox and Addington OPP at 613-354-3369 or the OPP provincial communication centre at 1-888-310-1122.
