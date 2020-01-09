Menu

Entertainment

‘Modern Family’ series finale date revealed

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 10:01 am
Updated January 9, 2020 10:14 am
The cast of 'Modern Family.'.
The cast of 'Modern Family.'. ABC/Global

The time has come to say goodbye to Modern Family and its resident families.

In a matter of months, it’ll be the last time we see new episodes of the long-running sitcom. The Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers are officially signing off on April 8.

The finale and last episodes of Modern Family Season 11 air on Global TV in Canada. It airs on ABC in the U.S.

ABC released the news on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The fan-favourite series that premiered in 2009 stars Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and more.

During its tenure, it has won a total of 22 Emmy awards and has received 75 nominations.

‘Modern Family’ airs on Global TV on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Global News and Global TV are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

