Crime

Winnipeg police looking for vehicle of interest in connection with Christmas Day homicide

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 2:14 pm
Updated January 8, 2020 2:17 pm
Winnipeg police release video of car of interest in Christmas Day homicide
Police video shows a red Chevrolet Sonic in the North End area in the days before, during and after Winnipeg's Christmas Day homicide.

Winnipeg police have released photos and video of a vehicle they say is of interest in connection with a Christmas Day homicide in the city’s North End neighbourhood.

Police general patrol officers reportedly found Gordon Edward Pashe, 37, on the sidewalk at the corner of Salter Street and Redwood Avenue around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019.

Pashe was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police haven’t said exactly how Pache was killed or whether a weapon was used, but officers say he was assaulted shortly before police drove by and noticed him.

READ MORE: Man found assaulted Christmas morning is Winnipeg’s 43rd homicide of the year

Police have also said they believe the homicide — the city’s 43rd of 2019 — is gang-related.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video and photos of a red Chevrolet Sonic seen in the North End area in the days before, during and after Pashe’s death.

Police are looking for this vehicle of interest in connection with a Christmas Day killing.
Police are looking for this vehicle of interest in connection with a Christmas Day killing. WPS/Handout

The vehicle is of interest in the homicide investigation, police say.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions as Winnipeg’s homicide rates spike
Criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions as Winnipeg’s homicide rates spike
