Winnipeg police looking for vehicle of interest in connection with Christmas Day homicide

Winnipeg police have released photos and video of a vehicle they say is of interest in connection with a Christmas Day homicide in the city’s North End neighbourhood.
Police general patrol officers reportedly found Gordon Edward Pashe, 37, on the sidewalk at the corner of Salter Street and Redwood Avenue around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019.
Pashe was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police haven’t said exactly how Pache was killed or whether a weapon was used, but officers say he was assaulted shortly before police drove by and noticed him.
Police have also said they believe the homicide — the city’s 43rd of 2019 — is gang-related.
On Wednesday, police released surveillance video and photos of a red Chevrolet Sonic seen in the North End area in the days before, during and after Pashe’s death.
The vehicle is of interest in the homicide investigation, police say.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
