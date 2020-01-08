Winnipeg police looking for vehicle of interest in connection with Christmas Day homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have released photos and video of a vehicle they say is of interest in connection with a Christmas Day homicide in the city’s North End neighbourhood.

Police general patrol officers reportedly found Gordon Edward Pashe, 37, on the sidewalk at the corner of Salter Street and Redwood Avenue around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2019.

This Chevrolet Sonic is a vehicle of interest in a homicide on Christmas. Likely driven around the North End during the days before, during & after. Recognize it? Or know the occupants? Please contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). https://t.co/tzk5vCTdaM pic.twitter.com/orEiuv9OVB — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 8, 2020

Pashe was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police haven’t said exactly how Pache was killed or whether a weapon was used, but officers say he was assaulted shortly before police drove by and noticed him.

Police have also said they believe the homicide — the city’s 43rd of 2019 — is gang-related.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video and photos of a red Chevrolet Sonic seen in the North End area in the days before, during and after Pashe’s death.

Police are looking for this vehicle of interest in connection with a Christmas Day killing. WPS/Handout

The vehicle is of interest in the homicide investigation, police say.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

1:15 Criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions as Winnipeg’s homicide rates spike Criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions as Winnipeg’s homicide rates spike