DriveBC is warning motorists that Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 is expected to be closed until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The closure is because of a high avalanche hazard in the 18 kilometres between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate.

Drivers can take a detour from Nelson to Creston, taking the Highway 3A ferry.

Kootenay Lake Ferry Service continuing to operate on a 24/7 schedule due to #BCHwy3 #KootenayPass being closed. Thanks to all those staff for working night shifts! Give them a wave when you board this morning from the terminals. #Kootenays pic.twitter.com/VGmcmMJk5s — W Kootenay District (@TranBC_WestKoot) January 8, 2020

