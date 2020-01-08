Calgary Hells Angels prospect charged with threatening police

Send this page to someone via email

A man associated with the Hells Angels is facing charges after he allegedly threatened police officers, according to Calgary police.

Police said the accused was taken into custody from a house in the 5600 block of 20 Street Southwest on Dec. 11. While being transported to the arrest processing unit, the Calgary Police Service alleged the man “uttered threats” against one of the officers in the car.

According to a Wednesday news release, it’s alleged the accused made additional threats against a second officer the next day at his bail hearing.

“During both incidents, the man was wearing support gear associated to the Hells Angels southland chapter and is a self-admitted prospect for the outlaw motorcycle gang,” the release stated.

“The accused used the fear associated to the [Hells Angels’] reputation for violence, telling the officers that he had done extensive research on them, including on their home addresses.”

Story continues below advertisement

What is a Hells Angels “prospect”?

Police explained that a Hells Angels prospect wouldn’t have voting rights within the organization, but “participates in its criminal activities.”

“Being a prospect is the final step prior to becoming a full-patch member of the [Hells Angels],” a news release stated. “During the prospect period, the individual must prove his worth to the club, in order to earn full membership.”

The CPS describes the Hells Angels as a “sophisticated, well-structured criminal organization” that has participated in “violence, intimidation and retaliation since the club’s inception.

“While the clear majority of motorcycle riders are law-abiding citizens, extensive criminal networks within the outlaw biker community continue to profit from illicit activities like drug trafficking, fraud, counterfeiting, money laundering, contraband smuggling, extortion, violence and illegal gaming.”

READ MORE: Suspects charged for fatal Hells Angel shooting in Surrey as police prepare for retaliation

“Outlaw motorcycle gangs pose a major crime threat across our country,” the CPS added. “Canadian law enforcement stands united in investigating, charging and convicting these criminals who threaten public safety.”

Charges laid against 36-year-old Calgary man

Police say Robert Herring, 36, of Calgary, was rearrested on Dec. 19 and charged with two counts of intimidation of a justice system participant.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Friday, Jan. 24.