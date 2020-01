Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Border Services Agency says it has seized a large quantity of suspected fentanyl from a traveller.

The agency says the traveller was stopped at the Lansdowne border crossing.

#CBSA officers at Lansdowne seized 17.3 g of suspected fentanyl from a traveller. The traveller paid a $2,400 penalty and will appear in court. Great work keeping over 8,500 doses of this highly toxic substance from entering Canadian communities! pic.twitter.com/9lUe9QpHZp — Border Services NOR (@CBSANOR) January 7, 2020

According to a CBSA tweet, 17.3 grams of what is believed to be the highly toxic drug was seized, which works out to over 8,500 doses.

The traveller, who has not been identified, paid a $2,400 penalty and will appear in court at a later date.