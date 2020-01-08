Canadians should avoid all ‘non-essential travel’ to Iran, government says

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Canada is urging Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran due to the “volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the risk of arbitrary detention.”

In an updated travel advisory released on Wednesday, Travel Canada said Canadians, particularly dual Canadian-Iranian citizens, are at risk of being arbitrarily questioned, arrested and detained.

“Iran does not recognize dual nationality and Canada will not be granted consular access to dual Canadian-Iranian citizens,” the advisory reads. “Canadian-Iranian dual citizens should carefully consider the risks of travelling to Iran.”

Travel Canada is also urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the area within 10 kilometres of the border with Iraq due to ongoing conflict in the country and cross-border ethnic conflicts.

Last week, the federal government advised Canadians to “exercise a high degree of caution” after the United States executed a drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In a retaliatory act on Tuesday night, Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two military bases housing U.S. soldiers in Iraq.

Hours later, a Ukrainian aircraft departing from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on its way to Kyiv crashed minutes after taking off. Ukrainian officials said all 176 aboard the aircraft, including 63 Canadians, were killed.

At this time, there is no indication the incident is related to the airstrikes, and both Ukrainian and Iranian officials have said a mechanical issue likely caused the Boeing 737-800 aircraft to crash.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne offered his condolences, saying Canada was in contact with the government of Ukraine.

“We will continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves,” the tweet reads.

The updated travel advisory did not mention the plane crash.

Meanwhile, a number of commercial airlines began rerouting flights in the Middle East on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Transport Canada said it was monitoring the situation in the region “closely” and was in contact with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The ministry said Air Canada, the country’s only air carrier operating in the region, has altered its routes to “ensure the security of its flights into and over the Middle East.”

