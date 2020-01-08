Menu

Canada

How to get rid of Christmas trees in Montreal

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 7:26 am
Montreal begins its Christmas tree pickup on Wednesday morning.
Montreal begins its Christmas tree pickup on Wednesday morning. File / Global News

With the holiday season wrapped, it’s time to get rid of your Christmas tree.

The City of Montreal is launching its annual tree collection for most boroughs on Wednesday.

The city is asking residents to place trees at the curb after 7 p.m. the night before collection or before 7 a.m. on collection day.

Pickup times and dates vary by borough. They are as follows:

  • Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Jan. 8 and 22
  • Anjou: Jan. 8 and 15
  • Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: Jan. 8 and 15
  • Lachine: Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29
  • LaSalle: Jan. 8 and 15
  • Le Plateau-Mont-Royal: Jan. 6 and 23
  • Le Sud-Ouest: Jan. 2 and 16
  • L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève: Jan. 8 and 15
  • Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Jan. 8 and 15
  • Montréal-Nord: Jan. 8 and 15
  • Outremont: Jan. 13
  • Pierrefonds-Roxboro: Jan. 8 and 15
  • Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles: Jan. 15
  • Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie: Jan. 8, 15 and 22
  • Saint-Laurent: Jan. 6 and 20 and Feb. 3
  • Saint-Léonard: Jan. 6 and 13
  • Verdun: Every day in January
  • Ville-Marie: Jan. 8, 15 and 22
  • Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: Jan. 8, 15 and 22
The city says that every year, more than 25,000 trees avoid the landfill and are turned into wood chips to be used for energy recovery.

Residents should also keep in mind that their trees should not be in bags and that all decorations, including hooks and tinsel, should be removed to ensure workers’ safety during the shredding process.

READ MORE: Hope for Wildlife overwhelmed by ‘amazing’ last-minute Christmas tree donations

Officials are also asking that the base of each tree is facing the street and that the tree is not covered in snow or blocking the sidewalk.

Residents can also recycle trees at any of the city’s seven eco-centres.

With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

