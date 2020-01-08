How to get rid of Christmas trees in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

With the holiday season wrapped, it’s time to get rid of your Christmas tree.

The City of Montreal is launching its annual tree collection for most boroughs on Wednesday.

The city is asking residents to place trees at the curb after 7 p.m. the night before collection or before 7 a.m. on collection day.

Pickup times and dates vary by borough. They are as follows:

Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Jan. 8 and 22

Anjou: Jan. 8 and 15

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce: Jan. 8 and 15

Lachine: Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29

LaSalle: Jan. 8 and 15

Le Plateau-Mont-Royal: Jan. 6 and 23

Le Sud-Ouest: Jan. 2 and 16

L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève: Jan. 8 and 15

Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve: Jan. 8 and 15

Montréal-Nord: Jan. 8 and 15

Outremont: Jan. 13

Pierrefonds-Roxboro: Jan. 8 and 15

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles: Jan. 15

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie: Jan. 8, 15 and 22

Saint-Laurent: Jan. 6 and 20 and Feb. 3

Saint-Léonard: Jan. 6 and 13

Verdun: Every day in January

Ville-Marie: Jan. 8, 15 and 22

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension: Jan. 8, 15 and 22

The city says that every year, more than 25,000 trees avoid the landfill and are turned into wood chips to be used for energy recovery.

Residents should also keep in mind that their trees should not be in bags and that all decorations, including hooks and tinsel, should be removed to ensure workers’ safety during the shredding process.

Officials are also asking that the base of each tree is facing the street and that the tree is not covered in snow or blocking the sidewalk.

Residents can also recycle trees at any of the city’s seven eco-centres.

— With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier