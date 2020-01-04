Penticton firefighters hosting annual Christmas tree pick-up fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

Have a Christmas tree that needs chipping? If you live in Penticton, give the Penticton Fire Department a call.

The fire department is hosting its annual Christmas tree fundraiser for a variety of charities, including Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the B.C. Firefighters Burn Fund.

Residents can call the fire department to have a firefighter pick it up, or they can can drop off their trees at Fire Hall 202 at 285 Dawson Avenue.

The Christmas tree pick-up service will operate until Jan. 17, while the drop-off service operates until Jan. 31.

On Saturday, firefighters gathered at the Fire Hall on Dawson Avenue, where plenty of trees were already piled and ready to be chipped.

“Folks can call in and schedule a time where we’ll actually come pick up their tree,” said firefighter David Scott. “We’ll pick up the tree, we’ll bring it here and, ultimately, it’ll get chipped.”

Scott noted that firefighters will be picking up the Christmas trees while off shift and in their own vehicles.

Alternatively, residents can drop off their trees for chipping anytime at the Fire Hall on Dawson Avenue. A donation box is located at the fire hall or residents can make arrangements for donation while booking their tree pick up.

Scott said the tree pick-up actually provides two services: It helps residents get rid of a potential fire hazard, and it’s also a fundraiser.

“We’re encouraging people, once their festivities are done, to get that tree cleaned out of the house,” said Scott, adding last year around $3,000 was raised.

He added that this year, “Pentictonites have been very generous, which is not a surprise to us, as they typically always are.”

To contact the Penticton Fire Department for tree pick-up, call 250-490-2315.

The trees are chipped and taken to Campbell Mountain landfill for the composting program.

