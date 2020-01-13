Menu

those old radio shows

Those Old Radio Shows January 17-18

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted January 13, 2020 12:00 pm

Friday, Jan. 17:

Hour 1: Adventures by Morse – It’s Dismal to Die, Pt. 3; Johnny Dollar – The Wayward Fireman Matter
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Bordertown
Hour 3: Ozzie and Harriet – Hypnotism; Michael Shayne – Case of the Bloodstained Pearls
Hour 4: Inner Sanctum – Dead Man’s Debt; Roy Rogers – Night Riders

Saturday, Jan. 18:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Meet; The Saint – The Purloined Pastry
Hour 2: FBI in Peace and War – The Unusual Talent; Burns and Allen – Royal Wedding/Poker Game
Hour 3: Pete Kelley Blues – Zelda; Shadow – Voodoo
Hour 4: Great Gildersleeve – Craig’s Birthday Party; Life of Riley – Bus Company Lawsuit
Hour 5: Rogues Gallery – Little Drops of Rain; Black Museum – Door Key

