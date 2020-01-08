Menu

snow safety

Snow safety: Shovelling snow the right way to avoid injury this winter

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 8:20 pm
Shoveling Okanagan’s snow the right way

The annual chore of shovelling snow is something Canadians fight over — namely, over who doesn’t have to move the slushy, wet winter treat.

Common winter injuries, like slipping on ice, send thousands of Canadians to the emergency room each year according to a previous Global News report. 

READ MORE: There is a ‘proper’ way to fall, and other tips to avoid winter injuries

However, if you lose the coin toss, there are a few tips to make sure you don’t fall victim to annual winter injuries.

A heavy snowfall in the Okanagan leads to flight delays and cancellations at Kelowna International Airport and makes driving treacherous
Chris Collins, owner of Okanagan Peak Performance Inc. in Kelowna, says that safety all starts with proper form.

READ MORE: Here’s what lands people in the ER over the holidays — and how you can avoid it

Here are Collins’ tips for staying safe while shovelling the white stuff:

  • Bend at the knees. A wide stance will help prevent slipping.
  • Protect your lower back by moving through the hips.
  • When tossing the snow, rotate through the hip, similar to a golf swing.
  • Don’t overexert yourself to prevent heart attack. Take breaks.
  • If snow is heavy, scrape layers back and gradually get to the pavement below.
  • Enlist the help of a friend or neighbour if necessary.
