Snow squall watch in effect for Barrie, Midland, Orillia areas: Environment Canada

A snow squall watch is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City and Washago, Environment Canada says.

A frontal snow squall will cross the regions Tuesday night, according to the federal weather agency, and lake effect snow bands will continue in a few areas into Wednesday morning.

Under the squall bands, visibility will be significantly reduced due to heavy and blowing snow that will quickly accumulate.

According to the weather agency, some of the snow squalls may result in snowfall accumulations in excess of 15 cm by Wednesday morning.

Travel may become hazardous Tuesday night into Wednesday, Environment Canada says.

