‘It’s not abnormal’: Cold snap set to hit Lethbridge

January started out very mild, but Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizée said that’s about to change.

“As a trough digs into the west it’s going to pull down a number of cold arctic highs and that is going to allow that frigid northern air to invade the prairies,” she said Tuesday.

The snow has already arrived and the cold temperatures are right behind it.

“By the end of the weekend we will start to see those wind chill values around -30 C and then into next week, it will be closer to that -35 C mark which means exposed skin is at risk of frostbite within ten to 30 minutes,” added Lizée.

The cold is a serious risk to the homeless. The Lethbridge Shelter & Resource Centre said it typically sees a spike in numbers when the weather turns cold.

Shelter manager Collette Ryostock said she’s been busy handing out supplies and reminding clients the door is always open.

“Just ensuring that our folks are dressed for the weather, and so we are just catching them at the door to make sure they have hats, gloves, proper footwear, and coats,” Ryostock said.

A high risk of frostbite means more donations for warm clothes and outerwear are needed. Ryostck added some people will venture out into the cold and put themselves at a high risk of injury if they’ve been drinking.

“You don’t feel the cold the same way, so if you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs you don’t really realize it’s as cold as it is, and that’s when you can go out and get yourself into trouble.” Tweet This

This blast of winter might seem like it’s out of left field, but it’s right on time.

“January is usually the coldest month of the year in Lethbridge so it’s not abnormal to see a cold snap this time of year,” said Lizée. She said the cold streak is expected to last seven to eight days.