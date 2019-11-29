Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
City of Lethbridge

Lethbridge crews work around the clock to clear snow

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 7:30 pm
Lethbridge city crews are working round the clock until all major arteries in the city are clear.
Lethbridge city crews are working round the clock until all major arteries in the city are clear. Emily Olsen / Global News

Lethbridge city crews have been working around the clock in 12-hour shifts to stay on top of clearing the snowy streets since the beginning of Wednesday’s storm.

The focus was on priority one routes until flakes stopped flying late Thursday evening.

“When it’s snowing constantly, we can’t really get ahead and we’ve got our priorities that we have to get done,” equipment operator Ricky Andreas said.

“So you finish your run of priority ones and if it’s still snowing, you just have to start all over again.”

Tweet This

Now that the snow has stopped, crews are playing catch up.

READ MORE: Lethbridge grinds to a halt amid September snow storm

Priority one routes are major city arteries that include Whoop-Up, University, Scenic and Mayor Magrath drives.

Story continues below advertisement

Clearing of the Crowsnest falls under provincial jurisdiction.

Priorities two, three and four are other city streets which cannot be tended to until priority one routes are completely clear.

With 14 vehicles equipped to plow — and two graders — operators like Andreas barely get a break during major snowfall periods.

“It gets busy,” Andreas said. “Motorists don’t really give us much space.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: Lethbridge sees colder, snowier fall than usual

Andreas also says he has heard and read plenty of comments online from frustrated commuters.

“I wish they knew we were out here, working,” he said.

“People say, ‘Oh, I haven’t seen a plow all day.’ You see that a lot [online] and you’re like, ‘Well, we’ve been working for three days straight, 24 hours.'”

Andreas says it hasn’t taken the joy out of the work for him, though.

“It’s kind of exciting,” he said.

“Just getting up some speed and plowing stuff off the roads. It makes you feel good knowing you helped everyone get to work that day.”

“We’re actually working hard. We do care about what we do. We’re just trying to make the roads safe for everyone.”

Tweet This

Andreas and the rest of the team will continue their 12-hour around-the-clock shifts until all major routes are clear.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Snow stormCity of LethbridgesnowstormSnow ClearingAlberta winterSnow PlowLethbridge trafficLethbridge snowequipment operatorricky andreas
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.