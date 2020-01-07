Windsor, Ont. man charged after parking lot gunpoint cellphone robbery: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in London Ont. are reminding the public to stay safe when arranging the exchange of goods over an online platform following an incident Monday night.

London police say two men met up to facilitate the private sale of a cellphone around 7:50 p.m. in a north London shopping mall parking lot.

Officials say one of the men pulled out a firearm, and demanded the victim hand over the phone.

The victim complied, and the suspect fled in a car, according to police.

Moments later, the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a collision in the area of Highbury Avenue and Oxford Street East, police say.

The driver then fled on foot, but was later located by officers and the K9 unit.

Police say they recovered a replica firearm.

Following the incident, a 21-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:

one count of armed robbery;

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

two counts of failing to comply with a release order;

one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

one count of failure to stop at the scene of accident.

The accused is expected to appear in London court Tuesday.

London police are reminding the public to plan to meet in well-travelled and well-lit areas, and avoid secluded areas and spaces when arranging the exchange of goods over an online platform.

If possible, go with another person or let someone know where and when you intend to meet.

Anyone with further information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).