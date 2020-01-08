History of the ’90s podcast: The birth of online dating

Send this page to someone via email

Depending on who you talk to, the introduction of online dating in 1995 either revolutionized society or destroyed it.

On this episode of History of the ’90s, host Kathy Kenzora looks back at the creation of online dating and how it became such a normal part of our lives.

We talk to Gary Kremen, the creator of Match.com, the first mainstream dating website, and ask him what inspired him to use the internet to solve the age-old problem of finding a perfect match.

And we unpack the data that has been collected by sociologists who have been studying online dating to understand how swiping left and right has impacted who we meet and how we meet them.

Contact:

Twitter: @1990shistory

Facebook: @1990shistory

Instagram: @that90spodcast

Email: 90s@curiouscast.ca

Guests:

Gary Kremen, pioneer of online dating.

Twitter: @gkremen

www.kremen.com

David Kushner, author of The Player’s Ball: A Genius, A Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet’s Rise

Twitter: @davidkushner

www.davidkushner.com

