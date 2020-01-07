Okanagan winter wonderland: Chasing an adrenaline rush at Apex Mountain Ski Resort

Send this page to someone via email

A staple in the Okanagan’s winter scene, Apex Mountain Ski Resort, built in the 1960s, has managed to keep their old-school charm while adding all the new bells and whistles.

“Apex is about half an hour away from Penticton,” said Michelle Gowing, sales and marketing manager at Apex. “It has about 80 runs for skiers and snowboarders.

“There is an amazing vertical pitch for both skiers and snowboarders with difficult terrain, but also amazing beginner runs as well.”

Off the runs, visitors can enjoy skating around a one-kilometre skating loop through the trees or picking up a game of hockey at the rink in the village

For more information about the mountain visit apexresort.com

Story continues below advertisement

2:34 A heavy snowfall in the Okanagan leads to flight delays and cancellations at Kelowna International Airport and makes driving treacherous A heavy snowfall in the Okanagan leads to flight delays and cancellations at Kelowna International Airport and makes driving treacherous