Okanagan Winter Wonderland

Okanagan winter wonderland: Chasing an adrenaline rush at Apex Mountain Ski Resort

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 8:12 pm
Okanagan winter wonderland: playing in the snow at Apex Mountain Ski Resort

A staple in the Okanagan’s winter scene, Apex Mountain Ski Resort, built in the 1960s, has managed to keep their old-school charm while adding all the new bells and whistles.

“Apex is about half an hour away from Penticton,” said Michelle Gowing, sales and marketing manager at Apex. “It has about 80 runs for skiers and snowboarders.

READ MORE: Okanagan winter wonderland: Exploring SilverStar Mountain Resort

“There is an amazing vertical pitch for both skiers and snowboarders with difficult terrain, but also amazing beginner runs as well.”

READ MORE: Okanagan winter wonderland: Skating through champagne powder at Big White Ski Resort

Off the runs, visitors can enjoy skating around a one-kilometre skating loop through the trees or picking up a game of hockey at the rink in the village

For more information about the mountain visit apexresort.com 

