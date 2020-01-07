Man in his 70s from northern B.C. killed in crash on Highway 1

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 70s is dead after his car collided with a tanker truck in slushy weather on Highway 1 north of Hope.

The BC RCMP Traffic Services says the collision happened around 2:30 p.m. and left the route closed for more than 12 hours while investigators and cleanup crews did their work.

According to police, the senior, who was from northern B.C., crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into the truck, which was carrying diesel.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police, along with pollution experts from the Ministry of Environment and a HAZMAT team were called to the scene. Investigators said it appears no diesel leaked into the surrounding environment.

Police said it does not appear that driver impairment was a factor in the crash.

The RCMP is reminding travellers to use extra caution when driving in poor weather conditions, and ensure they have proper winter tires on their vehicles.