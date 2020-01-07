Police charge Ottawa man with sexual assault of underage victim

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a 24-year-old Ottawa man with sexual interference and assault of an underage person and say they believe the accused may have targeted other victims through social media.

Ottawa police claim the man, Mustafa Shakir, contacted the young victim online and suggested they meet. The two met in August 2019 and the victim, who is under 16 years of age, was assaulted, according to police.

On Tuesday, the Ottawa Police Service said it has charged Shakir with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching in connection to the incident.

There could be other victims, police warned in a news release, and shared two usernames Shakir allegedly uses online. According to police, he goes by “MOO” on Snapchat and “Mustafa Alasdai” on Facebook.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this case to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or through the Crime Stoppers website.