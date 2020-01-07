Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge Ottawa man with sexual assault of underage victim

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 1:48 pm
The Ottawa Police Service headquarters at 474 Elgin St.
The Ottawa Police Service headquarters at 474 Elgin St. Screenshot / Google Maps

Police have charged a 24-year-old Ottawa man with sexual interference and assault of an underage person and say they believe the accused may have targeted other victims through social media.

Ottawa police claim the man, Mustafa Shakir, contacted the young victim online and suggested they meet. The two met in August 2019 and the victim, who is under 16 years of age, was assaulted, according to police.

READ MORE: Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal weekend crash in Kanata

On Tuesday, the Ottawa Police Service said it has charged Shakir with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching in connection to the incident.

There could be other victims, police warned in a news release, and shared two usernames Shakir allegedly uses online. According to police, he goes by “MOO” on Snapchat and “Mustafa Alasdai” on Facebook.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Attempted murder suspect wanted in 2015 shooting arrested by Ottawa police

Investigators urge anyone with information about this case to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or through the Crime Stoppers website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultFacebookOttawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeSnapchatOttawa police investigationOttawa courtinvitation to sexual touchingsexual inteferenceMustafa Shakir
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.