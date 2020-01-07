Menu

Crime

Canadian aid worker Peter Dalglish sex case appeal delayed in Nepal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2020 12:37 pm
Order of Canada recipient Peter Dalglish found guilty of child sex assault in Nepal
WATCH: Order of Canada recipient Peter Dalglish found guilty of child sex assault in Nepal

A Canadian aid worker’s appeal of his sexual assault convictions in Nepal has been delayed.

A friend of Peter Dalglish says the prosecution requested the adjournment because they weren’t ready to proceed.

READ MORE: Canadian Peter Dalglish to appeal child sex assault conviction in Nepal

The hearing is likely now to take place in about 10 days.

Dalglish, 62, was convicted last June of sexually assaulting two Nepalese boys and jailed for nine years.

READ MORE: Canadian aid worker Peter Dalglish jailed 9 years in Nepal for sexual assault of boys

His defence argues the trial was a sham.

Originally from London, Ont., Dalglish was made a member of the Order of Canada in November 2016.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
