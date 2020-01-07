Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Pat Sajak’s daughter guests as letter-turner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 2:12 pm
Maggie Sajak, TV personality Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown attend 'Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America's Game,' hosted by the Paley Center for Media on Nov. 15, 2017 in New York City.
Maggie Sajak, TV personality Pat Sajak and Lesly Brown attend 'Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America's Game,' hosted by the Paley Center for Media on Nov. 15, 2017 in New York City. Jim Spellman/WireImage

Vanna White is still taking over hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune during Pat Sajak‘s absence, which means someone needs to fill in as a letter-turner.

Sajak’s daughter Maggie took over for White as the letter-turner on Monday night’s episode of the game show.

“As you just heard, Pat will be back next week. In the meantime, I’m happy to fill in,” White said on Monday night.

READ MORE: Vanna White hosts ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for 1st time in show history

“But, you know, I could do this even better, hosting the show with a Sajak. Everyone, please welcome Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak.”

White asked Maggie how her father was doing after he had to undergo emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

“He’s doing well. From the perspective of his daughter, it was a scary experience, I’m not going to lie. But he’s doing great, and I know he’s so excited to be back next week,” Maggie told White.

Story continues below advertisement

The pair also chatted about 25-year-old Maggie’s debut on the show, which happened when she was just one year old.

Wheel of Fortune shared a clip of Maggie’s first appearance in a 1996 episode.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wheel of FortunePat SajakVanna Whitemaggie sajakmaggie sajak letter turnermaggie sajak wheel of fortunepat sajak absencepat sajak daughterpat sajak updatepat sajak wheel of fortune
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.