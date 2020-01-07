Pat Sajak’s daughter guests as letter-turner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Send this page to someone via email

Vanna White is still taking over hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune during Pat Sajak‘s absence, which means someone needs to fill in as a letter-turner.

Sajak’s daughter Maggie took over for White as the letter-turner on Monday night’s episode of the game show.

“As you just heard, Pat will be back next week. In the meantime, I’m happy to fill in,” White said on Monday night.

“But, you know, I could do this even better, hosting the show with a Sajak. Everyone, please welcome Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak.”

White asked Maggie how her father was doing after he had to undergo emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

“He’s doing well. From the perspective of his daughter, it was a scary experience, I’m not going to lie. But he’s doing great, and I know he’s so excited to be back next week,” Maggie told White.

Story continues below advertisement

The pair also chatted about 25-year-old Maggie’s debut on the show, which happened when she was just one year old.

Wheel of Fortune shared a clip of Maggie’s first appearance in a 1996 episode.