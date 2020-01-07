Send this page to someone via email

Australia’s wildfires are burning an area roughly the size of Nova Scotia, size figures from officials show.

The New South Wales Fire Service told Global News that Australia’s wildfires, which have been fuelled by persistent heat waves and one of the worst droughts the country has seen in decades, have swelled to 6.2 million hectares in NSW and Victoria over the course of the last five months, destroying more than 2,000 homes.

The death toll has risen to 24 people, and researchers estimate nearly 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been affected by the wildfires in the state of New South Wales alone since September.

Rural Fire Service volunteers and Fire and Rescue NSW officers contain a small bushfire which closed the Princes Highway south of Ulladulla, Australia, Jan. 5, 2020. Dean Lewins via REUTERS

To give perspective, the fires cover a larger area than the provinces of Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island and are nearly 10 times the size of the Fort McMurray fires, which burned 589,000 hectares in 2016 and forced upwards of 88,000 people from their homes.

While rain and cooler temperatures are bringing some much-needed relief to the country’s states, fire officials said Monday there were still more than 135 fires burning across New South Wales.

Seventy of those fires are not contained, and higher temperatures are in the weather forecast for later in the week.

In Victoria, the wildfires are raging across 1.2 million hectares of land. Konrad Gill, state agency commander at the State Control Centre in Melbourne, Aus., told Global News 200 mm of rain would be needed in the next few days to put out the fires in Victoria — a number he calls “highly unlikely” for a state that is typically dry and undergoing a drought.

“It is highly unlikely we’ll get that amount of rain before winter and we’ve just started summer,” he said.

Gill added that over 1,000 firefighters have been working to put out the fires for over a month, most of them volunteers. He expects the fires will last “at least another two months.”

“There’s a very strong community feel that we’re all working together for the benefit of the community to try and get through this,” said Gill.

“They’re volunteering for the greater good of the community to go and put those fires out.”

Gill’s estimates come two days after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing AU$2 billion towards a new bushfire recovery fund in addition to millions of dollars that have already been promised.

Morrison’s announcement came amid sharp criticism that blamed the prime minister for responding to the crisis too slowly.

Morrison was lambasted in December for defending his government’s lax climate policies and rejecting calls to downsize Australia’s lucrative coal industry.

“I am not going to write off the jobs of thousands of Australians by walking away from traditional industries,” he told Australia’s Channel Seven News. Australia is the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas.

Morrison also deployed 3,000 army, navy and air force reservists to help battle the flames — the first time reservists have ever been called for bushfires in the country’s history.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said Monday that a tropical cyclone, Blake, has formed off the northwestern coast, which comes with a set of pros and cons. The bureau named it the first storm of the 2019–2020 Australian cyclone season.

They said the storm is slowly moving east, but is expected to swing southward close to the Dampier Peninsula. The storm is expected to strengthen over the water, but weaken once it moves over land, though it may still bring heavy rainfall and flooding.

— With files from Kerri Breen.