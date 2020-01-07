Menu

Canada

Ontario dominates Orkin’s list of top Canadian bedbug cities

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 11:38 am
Saskatchewan New Democratic Party urges province to fix bed bug infestation at seniors home.
Orkin warns Canadians to be extra cautious about picking up bedbugs while travelling. Roger Eritja / Getty Images

Ontario cities dominate the list for the worst places in Canada for bedbugs, with Toronto topping the chart.

Orkin Canada released its annual list naming the nation’s top 25 bedbug cities for 2019 on Tuesday.

The rankings are based on the number of residential and commercial bedbug treatments the company performed from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.

READ MORE: Immigration offices closed at Complexe Guy-Favreau due to bed bugs

Ontario took up 14 slots, including numerous GTHA cities, such as Scarborough, Oshawa, Hamilton, North York, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Whitby and Peterborough.

Ottawa, Sudbury, Windsor, London and Nepean also made the list.

Across the country, Winnipeg came in second to Toronto, Vancouver was third and St. John’s was fourth.

Listed as well were Halifax; Edmonton; Montreal; Moncton, N.B.; Calgary; Burnaby, B.C.; Saskatoon and Dartmouth, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Orkin warned travellers that bedbugs can move easily and climb onto anything left on a bed overnight.

Peterborough climbs to 21st in Canada for top bed bug cities

To reduce the risk of picking up bedbugs, the company advised travellers to refrain from putting clothes or luggage directly on the bed, to use metal luggage racks and to use small plastic bags to pack items in.

Bedbugs can be found in cool, dark places, meaning they may be found on airplanes, trains, buses or rental cars along with hotel rooms.

Orkin Canada’s list of top 25 bedbug cities.
Orkin Canada’s list of top 25 bedbug cities. Orkin Canada / Handout
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
